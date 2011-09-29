Seahawks linebacker Curry deals with demotion to 2nd team

Published: Sep 29, 2011 at 12:50 AM

RENTON, Wash. -- Last week was about anger and frustration for Aaron Curry.

Now, Seattle's demoted outside linebacker says he's at peace with the Seahawks' decision to send him to the bench in favor of rookie K.J. Wright.

Curry was bluntly forthcoming on Wednesday afternoon, shortly after coach Pete Carroll made it clear that barring any late changes Wright would get a second straight start at strongside linebacker on Sunday against Atlanta.

Curry clearly stated that his role is now that of second-string linebacker. He acknowledged being angry and upset a week ago when Seattle first made the change.

"I'm at peace. I have a complete peace of mind right now. I feel blessed. I'm taking this trial that I have and just capitalizing on it," Curry said. "Frustration was last week. I was caught a little off guard so naturally my response was to be a little frustrated. But I'm so at peace right now, I don't know how to explain it to you."

The former fourth-overall pick in the 2009 draft has yet to live up to his lofty draft position.

"He's frustrated. He's frustrated and rightfully so. I don't blame him one bit for being frustrated," Carroll said. "When we visited on it, he's ready to battle. We want to see him battle for what he rightfully wants to own."

