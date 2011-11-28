Seahawks LB, special-teams ace Vobora goes on IR

Published: Nov 28, 2011 at 03:27 PM

RENTON, Wash. -- The Seattle Seahawks have placed backup linebacker and special-teams standout David Vobora on season-ending injured reserve with an apparent shoulder injury.

The Seahawks made the move Monday, one day after their 23-17 loss to the Washington Redskins. Vobora was seen in the locker room after the game with a wrap on his left shoulder, but the team didn't specify his injury.

Vobora signed with Seattle on Oct. 4 and primarily played on special teams, although he did play some linebacker Sunday when David Hawthorne had to leave the game in the third quarter.

To fill Vobora's spot, the Seahawks claimed Adrian Moten off waivers. Moten signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent, but he was waived on Nov. 27. He played in 10 games for the Colts and had three tackles.

