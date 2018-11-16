 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Seahawks LB Mychal Kendricks allowed to practice

Published: Nov 16, 2018 at 10:14 AM

Mychal Kendricks is one step closer in returning from his indefinite suspension.

The Seahawks linebacker is officially permitted to participate in meetings, workouts and practices, but can't play in games or travel with the team, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed.

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said Kendricks will be eligible to return to action in Week 14.

Kendricks was indefinitely suspended by the NFL following a review into his September guilty plea to insider trading charges.

Kendricks signed with the Seahawks in early September after he was cut by the Browns in August after Kendricks and co-defendant Damilare Sonoiki, were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and one count of securities fraud, per U.S. Attorney William McSwain. Kendricks pleaded guilty to the charges on Sept. 6.

Kendricks faces up to 25 years in prison when he's sentenced in January.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dolphins DC Antony Weaver plans to move Jalen Ramsey around more: 'Your ultimate chess piece'

Newly hired Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver noted Thursday that playing Ramsey on one side of the formation doesn't utilize the star to his full capability.
news

Patrick Peterson hoping to remain in Pittsburgh: 'Question is if the Steelers want me to finish with them'

Steelers CB Patrick Peterson, 33, believes the versatility and availability he showed in warrants Pittsburgh to bring him back for the final year of his current contract. 
news

Seahawks GM John Schneider: 'I don't feel a step back' coming in 2024 with new coaching staff 

With the Seattle Seahawks' top three coaches all being first-timers at their positions, it'd be easy to assume the Seahawks could take a step backward in 2024, but general manager John Schneider wholly rejected that notion.
news

Bears release former Pro Bowlers Eddie Jackson, Cody Whitehair

The Bears on Thursday released OL Cody Whitehair and S Eddie Jackson, two of Chicago's longest-tenured players.
news

Kliff Kingsbury not out to prove himself as new Commanders OC: 'I do this because I enjoy the game'

New Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury was formally introduced on Thursday and the former Cardinals head coach detailed how his NFL return had nothing to do with proving doubters wrong. 
news

Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson: 'I want to be the featured back' in New England

Rhamondre Stevenson says he'd like to be the featured running back for the New England Patriots as the 25-year-old enters the final year of his rookie contract.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Feb. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

New Falcons OC Zac Robinson: 'All options are on the table' at quarterback

New offensive coordinator Zac Robinson is taking over and the focus remains on how the Falcons will answer that QB quandary in 2024. "All options are on the table," Robinson said Wednesday via ESPN.
news

New Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer 'not trying to reinvent the wheel' in Dallas: 'They've been pretty good'

Former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer happy to be back coaching and happy to be back with Cowboys. 
news

Chiefs OL Trey Smith shares his account of Super Bowl LVIII parade shooting

Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith shared his harrowing account of the shooting at the end of Wednesday's Super Bowl LVIII parade during an appearance on "Good Morning America" on Thursday.
news

Niners part ways with defensive coordinator Steve Wilks after one season with team

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced Wednesday that he had relieved defensive coordinator Steve Wilks of his duties after one year in the position. The announcement is a departure from what Shanahan said the day before, indicating in his postseason press conference that he expected all of his coaches to return.
news

Commanders hiring Lions senior director of player personnel Lance Newmark as assistant GM

The Washington Commanders are hiring Lions senior director of player personnel Lance Newmark as their new assistant general manager and transitioning Martin Mayhew and Marty Hurney to new roles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.