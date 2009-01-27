Seahawks LB Hill apologizes for misdemeanor drug arrest

SEATTLE -- Seahawks linebacker Leroy Hill apologized after his weekend arrest in the Atlanta area for investigation of misdemeanor marijuana possession.
In a statement released Monday, Hill said he's embarrassed by the Saturday morning arrest "and the poor judgment I showed." And he added, "Please understand my actions were not consistent with the type of person I hope to become."
Sgt. Dwayne Taylor of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office says Hill, 26, was arrested early Saturday morning in the suburban Atlanta county. Taylor said Hill apparently had fallen asleep behind the wheel at a major intersection.
Taylor said officers found less than one ounce of marijuana in the vehicle. Hill was released after posting a $1,500 bond.
Seahawks president Tim Ruskell said Monday, "We are a team always striving for good, consistent character, so it is disappointing when something like this happens."
Hill made 84 tackles in 12 games this season, but he missed the final four games because of a pinched nerve in his neck. The four-year NFL veteran is scheduled to become a free agent next month.
