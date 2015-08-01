Around the NFL

Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner signs $43M extension

Published: Aug 01, 2015 at 05:20 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Another day, another top-shelf young cornerstone signed by the Seattle Seahawks.

A little more than 36 hours after the team locked up Russell Wilson, the Seahawks signed middle linebacker Bobby Wagner to a four-year contract extension, the team announced Sunday. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported the extension is for $43 million, with $22 million in guarantees.

Wagner has been one of the best players at his position since he entered the league in 2012 as a second-round pick out of Utah State. He's coming off his best season in 2014, even though he missed five games. While Wagner's MVP vote was wacky, we can see why Tony Dungy got carried away when he voted for Wagner.

His speed, instincts and aggression stopping the run is rare. He's a big asset on passing downs, and was all over the field during the team's crushing Super Bowl loss. If we were ranking irreplaceable Seahawks defenders, Wagner could be No. 2 behind Earl Thomas. His contract reflects that.

The symmetry of Wagner signing the next day after Wilson is hard to miss. While Wilson is the leader of the offense, Wagner makes all the defensive calls. His return to the field last year from injury directly coincided with the Seahawks defense surging.

The move should just about wrap up a productive offseason for Seattle. As we wrote Friday evening, the core talent assembled by general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll is insane: Wilson, Wagner, Jimmy Graham, Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas, Kam Chancellor, K.J. Wright, Michael Bennett, Cliff Avril and Marshawn Lynch are all signed through at least 2017.

The Seahawks have been one of the top teams in the league for three seasons running, a stretch of consistency at the highest level that we haven't seen often this century without Tom Brady or Peyton Manning involved. After this flurry of contract extensions, Seattle is set up to remain that good until after Brady and Manning have finally said goodbye.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses Tom Brady's lawsuit and debates which veteran players are most likely to be cut.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Vikings' Justin Jefferson attends minicamp, will be at training camp with or without new deal

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was back in uniform for Minnesota's mandatory minicamp on Tuesday after skipping voluntary organized team activities earlier this offseason, and he plans to report to July's training camp with or without a new contract.

news

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire was never 'down and out' during injury-plagued 2022 season

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire struggled through a season of inefficiency and injuries during his third year in Kansas City, his worst yet as a pro, but he doesn't look back on 2022 as a reason to stay down.

news

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles on Shaquil Barrett being at practice less than two months after death of daughter: 'I'm sure it's not easy'

Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles lauded Pro Bowl OLB Shaquil Barrett's fortitude as he attended Tuesday's minicamp practice.

news

Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell can see retaining Danielle Hunter as 'real outcome' despite trade rumors

Danielle Hunter's future in Minnesota is in jeopardy, and he could become the latest Vikings veteran to pack his bags for a new destination. It's not guaranteed, though, at least not in the eyes of coach Kevin O'Connell.

news

Bengals' Joe Burrow gives title of NFL's best QB to Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: 'He's the one to knock off'

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is among the best in the NFL at his position, but when asked who ranks as QB1, the Cincinnati star gave that mantle to Patrick Mahomes.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, June 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Free-agent RB Dalvin Cook says he's in no rush to find new team, wants to find 'right fit'

After being released by the Vikings, free-agent running back Dalvin Cook says he's in no rush to sign with a team and wants to find the "right fit."

news

Stefon Diggs not at Bills mandatory minicamp; HC Sean McDermott 'very concerned' over absence

With mandatory minicamp kicking off on Tuesday, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was not present, and head coach Sean McDermott said he was "very concerned" with Diggs' absence.

news

Ravens HC John Harbaugh: Odell Beckham a 'full-go' for practice, but will have ramp-up period

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Tuesday that wide receiver Odell Beckham (knee) is a "full-go" and will participate in practice.

news

George Kittle not worried about 49ers' QB situation: 'We have a chance to win a lot of football games'

With questions at quarterback heading into the 2023 season, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle joined "Good Morning Football" to discuss where the team stands with training camp around the corner.

news

Jaguars exploring Daytona International Speedway as possible venue during stadium renovations

Ladies and gentlemen, lace your cleats? It's possible that if the Jacksonville Jaguars relocate for home games during proposed renovations to TIAA Bank Field, they could end up playing at Daytona International Speedway.

news

Bengals' Jonah Williams backing off trade request, 'stoked' ahead of RT move: 'I'm going to crush it'

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams has backed off his trade request and is now excited about his move to the right side of the line.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More