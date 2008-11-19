Seahawks' Kerney out for season with shoulder injury

RENTON, Wash. -- The Seahawks have placed Patrick Kerney on injured reserve, ending the season for Seattle's top pass rusher.
2008 Statistics:
Tackles: 21
Sacks: 5
Passes defensed: 3
The team announced the move Wednesday. The 31-year-old Kerney had shoulder surgery earlier this month after injuring his left shoulder in an Oct. 26 victory at San Francisco.
Kerney had surgery on the same shoulder last offseason to repair cartilage damage.
The two-time Pro Bowl defensive end had five sacks in seven games this season. This is the second time in three years his season has been cut short by injury.
Seattle signed defensive end Brandon Miller off waivers from Atlanta.
Darryl Tapp and rookie first-round draft choice Lawrence Jackson have been starting at end with Kerney out.
