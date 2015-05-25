Seahawks, Jets and Eagles among NFL's most talented teams

If the Bills could somehow play without a quarterback, they would be favorites to represent the AFC in Super Bowl 50. That's right -- I'm saying Rex Ryan's bunch would be the odds-on pick to win the conference crown, based on the ultra-talented roster that is at his disposal heading into 2015. Buffalo returns a defense that features the top front line in football with Dareus, Kyle Williams, Mario Williams and Jerry Hughes wreaking havoc on foes at the point of attack. In addition, the Bills boast a solid secondary with a standout cover corner (Gilmore) and an emerging stud at safety (Aaron Williams). Given Ryan's clever scheming and aggressive mentality, this defense should absolutely terrorize opponents. Offensively, the Bills could sport their most explosive unit since the "K-Gun" overwhelmed opponents in the early 1990s. McCoy becomes the centerpiece of an offense that can win with power (run game) or finesse (aerial attack) under the direction of new coordinator Greg Roman. The young receiving corps features a number of playmakers (Watkins, Harvin and Clay) with the potential to ring up big numbers on the perimeter. If the Bills can get anything from the quarterback position, the interminable playoff drought should come to an end in 2015.