Seahawks imitate Saints to advance, but road friendlier for others

The Colts' biggest problem was the same issue that team president Bill Polian complained about after the Super Bowl XLIV loss -- the offensive line. The Colts failed to convert on third-and-1 four times in the game, which forced them to punt and kept the ball out of Manning's hands. Manning has consistently been forced to move around in the pocket, never getting comfortable or in a flow. Since the Colts lack speed at receiver, or the ability to separate against tight man coverage, Manning has had to hold the ball longer, which put pressure on the offensive line. Ultimately, the Colts' inability to control the line ended their season.