Seahawks hire Lewis as defensive backs coach

Lewis was the 11th overall pick in the 1983 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers. He played four seasons for the Packers and twice led or shared the team lead in interceptions before his career was cut short because of a neck injury suffered in the third game of the 1986 season against the Chicago Bears. Lewis finished his career with 16 interceptions in 51 games, including a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams on November 18, 1984, to set a Packers record.