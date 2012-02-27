Seahawks' Hill arrested again, this time on marijuana charge

ATLANTA -- Seattle Seahawks linebacker Leroy Hill was arrested by police in Atlanta for possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
According to a statement from Atlanta police on Monday, Hill was arrested early Saturday after officers were called to an Atlanta condominium following a complaint about a marijuana odor. Officers say they confirmed the smell, obtained a search warrant and found partially smoked blunts and marijuana residue inside.
The News Tribune of Tacoma, Wash., first reported Hill's arrest. Hill has spent his entire NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks. He is set to become a free agent in March.
This isn't Hill's first run in with off-field problems. He was arrested in January 2009 on a marijuana-possession charge in Georgia and was given 12 months of probation. He also was arrested on a domestic violence charge in a Seattle suburb in April 2010.
