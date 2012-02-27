 Skip to main content
Advertising

Seahawks' Hill arrested again, this time on marijuana charge

Published: Feb 27, 2012 at 09:30 AM

ATLANTA -- Seattle Seahawks linebacker Leroy Hill was arrested by police in Atlanta for possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

According to a statement from Atlanta police on Monday, Hill was arrested early Saturday after officers were called to an Atlanta condominium following a complaint about a marijuana odor. Officers say they confirmed the smell, obtained a search warrant and found partially smoked blunts and marijuana residue inside.

The News Tribune of Tacoma, Wash., first reported Hill's arrest. Hill has spent his entire NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks. He is set to become a free agent in March.

This isn't Hill's first run in with off-field problems. He was arrested in January 2009 on a marijuana-possession charge in Georgia and was given 12 months of probation. He also was arrested on a domestic violence charge in a Seattle suburb in April 2010.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2024 NFL Draft order for all seven rounds

Here's a look at the order for all seven rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft, from Pick 1 to 257.
news

Ravens sign DT Justin Madubuike to four-year, $98 million extension 

The Baltimore Ravens have signed defensive tackle Justin Madubuike to a four-year $98 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

2024 NFL Draft: NFL awards 34 compensatory picks to 14 teams

The NFL announced on Friday that 34 compensatory picks for the 2024 NFL Draft have been awarded to 14 teams.
news

Colts owner Jim Irsay says he's 'doing great' following leg surgery

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said in an interview Friday that he is "doing great" following leg surgery.