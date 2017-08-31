Around the NFL

Seahawks hearing offers for Lane, Kearse, Collins

Published: Aug 31, 2017 at 04:28 AM

The closer the Seahawks get to cut down day, the more active they'll be on the trade market.

Operating with a glut of talent at several positions, Seattle has been gauging the returns they might get for cornerback Jeremy Lane, running back Alex Collins and wideout Jermaine Kearse, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.

The emergence of receivers like Tyler Lockett and Kasen Williams, cornerbacks like rookie Shaquill Griffin and running backs Chris Carson and Thomas Rawls have made this week a potential mid-round pick goldmine for general manager John Schneider -- an executive who may be more dangerous with third- to seventh-round picks than any other in the league.

While NFL cut down week is grim and represents a massive hurdle for hundreds of players attempting to make a roster, it has also brought about a heavy increase in player for player deals or simply player for pick trades before rosters get trimmed. The stock market floor-type frenzy has taken on a smaller scale baseball trade deadline feel, with teams rapidly making one call after another to try and pluck the best soon to be free agents.

As I noted in a primer for the Sept. 1 roster downsizing, personnel departments are worn thin trying to keep track of which players teams might cut. One of the best solutions? Beat the wait and make a trade. Seattle is waiting for your call.

