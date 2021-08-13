Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll 'can't even imagine' Jamal Adams not playing Week 1

Jamal Adams' hold-in doesn't appear to be headed toward a resolution anytime soon, but the one commodity the Seahawks still have is time.

Such time is keeping Pete Carroll from envisioning the worst. When asked if he sees any chance Adams won't suit up for Seattle's regular-season opener against Indianapolis, Carroll was dismissive.

"Oh, I'm not even thinking about that at all," Carroll said Friday, via the Tacoma News Tribune's Gregg Bell. "Not at all. I can't even imagine that."

Adams carries obvious value as a top safety in the NFL, one worthy of two first-round picks in a trade Seattle completed with the New York Jets last summer. The deal resolved Adams' discontent at that time, sending him to a contender where most everyone imagined he'd play for years to come. And after setting the single-season sack record for defensive backs with 9.5 in 12 games played, there wasn't much indication such an expectation wouldn't become reality.

Then contract talks began, and they haven't made much progress. The divide between Adams' representation and the Seahawks isn't about status, it seems, as Seattle is prepared to make Adams the highest-paid safety in the league, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported last month.

Yet, the two sides haven't reached an agreement.

The price Seattle paid last summer was a hefty one, meaning the Seahawks essentially have no choice but to lock up Adams to a long-term extension. Adams holds all of the leverage in this situation, and though it has morphed into somewhat of a standoff, Seattle can't afford to let it drag into the season.