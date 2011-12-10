Seahawks' Hawthorne expected to play vs. Rams on 'MNF'

Published: Dec 10, 2011 at 01:20 PM

Seahawks linebacker David Hawthorne is expected to play Monday night against the St. Louis Rams after fully participating in practice on Saturday.

Hawthorne officially was listed as questionable for Monday's game on the Seahawks' injury report.

Hawthorne was a game-time decision against Philadelphia last Thursday and had a team-high six tackles and a 77-yard interception return for a touchdown.

The extended time off helped him recover and return to practice by the end of this week.

Hawthorne has been playing all season with a MCL tear in his left knee. Hawthorne suffered the injury in the second game of the preseason and missed the next three games, including the season opener against San Francisco.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

