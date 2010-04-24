Seahawks have most impressive draft; Raiders are surprise winner

While Washington is coming off a nasty leg injury, he is expected to be fully recovered and can be a factor in the return game as well as a third-down backfield option. White, who became an afterthought in Tennessee, re-unites with Carroll, who was able to get the most of him personally and in a system at USC that played to his strengths. White has shown he can be a productive back, especially in the red zone. By finally getting into good shape last season, White also showed some semblance of maturity, even though he couldn't have been thrilled by being phased out because Chris Johnson was simply too good to take off the field.