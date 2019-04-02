Seahawks GM: We're being 'selective' in free agency

"I think Delano (Hill) stands out right away," Schneider responded when asked who would make a leap this season. "We'll get (Will) Dissly back, he was doing a great job for us. ... Obviously, Tedric (Thompson) will take another step, Tre Flowers. Rasheem Green, I look for good things for him. He had one of those typical rookie years, same thing with (Rashaad) Penny. Penny had never ever been hurt before, he had the highest medical grade we can give people, right? Then he came in and was like, 'what? what is this?' So he was like figuring out how to deal with his injuries. There's just a number of guys that we're really excited about. David Moore, obviously. I think it's a pretty cool group."