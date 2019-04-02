Around the NFL

Seahawks GM: We're being 'selective' in free agency

Published: Apr 02, 2019 at 01:44 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Last offseason was an active one for Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider as he spent money at reshaping the roster after ending the Legion of Boom era.

This year has been quiet. Outside of adding guard Mike Iupati and kicker Jason Myers, Schneider has mostly stuck to re-signing his own guys, like K.J. Wright, D.J. Fluker, etc., and franchise tagging Frank Clark, while watching others walk away in free agency.

The sleepiness in Seattle is a calculated approach by Schneider.

"I think just being able to kind of be a little bit more selective in terms of how we're approaching free agency," he said on 710 ESPN Seattle on Monday, via the team's official website. "Last year, we had some significant losses with Kam's (Chancellor) injury and Cliff's (Avril) injury and losing Luke (Willson) and Jimmy Graham leaving and Paul Richardson leaving. So I think we were a little bit more aggressive with the unrestricted guys. This year, we're trying to be a little bit more selective with the cap casualty guys that don't count toward your compensatory picks. Right now we're looking at 11 picks in 2020, but we have four right now and I just spent the weekend looking at our board like, 'that's not cool.'"

Compensatory picks are the selections the NFL gives out each year to teams who lost players in the previous offseason free agency without signing others. Over The Cap has a handy breakdown of where they believe things stand currently for 2020.

Some teams care more about comp picks than others, which rewards frugality on the open market or signing players who were cut by previous teams (which doesn't affect the formula).

The Seahawks lost Earl Thomas, Justin Coleman, J.R. Sweezy, Shamar Stephen, Mike Davis, Brett Hundley and Mo Alexander, among others this offseason. The only additions thus far that likely affect their compensatory picks are the additions of Iupati and Myers.

With just four picks in the 2019 draft later this month, the Seahawks are a prime candidate to trade back to accumulate more capital. Regardless of whether Schneider finds a trade partner willing to give him extra picks, the Seahawks will rely on young players to make jumps in 2019 to supplement their stars.

"I think Delano (Hill) stands out right away," Schneider responded when asked who would make a leap this season. "We'll get (Will) Dissly back, he was doing a great job for us. ... Obviously, Tedric (Thompson) will take another step, Tre Flowers. Rasheem Green, I look for good things for him. He had one of those typical rookie years, same thing with (Rashaad) Penny. Penny had never ever been hurt before, he had the highest medical grade we can give people, right? Then he came in and was like, 'what? what is this?' So he was like figuring out how to deal with his injuries. There's just a number of guys that we're really excited about. David Moore, obviously. I think it's a pretty cool group."

A pretty cool group that Schneider needs to improve this season after his calculated approach to free agency.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett (knee) off injury report, to play vs. Ravens

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett, who left a Week 4 loss due to a knee bruise, was not listed on the injury report and is set to play against the rival Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring) to make season debut Sunday vs. Eagles

Cooper Kupp, who's been sidelined through the first four weeks due to a hamstring injury, returned to practice Wednesday and now is set to play Sunday against the visiting Eagles, coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) questionable to play vs. Dolphins

Giants RB ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ has a shot to return for Week 5 as the team on Friday listed him as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins. 
news

Former Patriots linebacker, two-time Super Bowl champion Jamie Collins says he's retiring after 10 NFL seasons

Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins, who won two Super Bowls with New England, says he is retiring from the NFL after 10 seasons. 
news

Dolphins LT Terron Armstead (knee) being placed on injured reserve, to miss at least four games

The Miami Dolphins are placing LT Terron Armstead on injured reserve due to a knee injury, but he's expected to be back this season, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
news

2023 NFL season: Three things to watch for in Jaguars-Bills in London

NFL.com's Coral Smith breaks down three things to watch for when the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills face off in London in a Week 5 showdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bears trade WR Chase Claypool to Dolphins

The Chicago Bears are trading wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Miami Dolphins, per NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
news

Jets players rally around OC Nathaniel Hackett ahead of return to Denver: 'He got thrown under the bus'

All the coaches involved in Sunday's New York Jets-Denver Broncos tilt have downplayed Sean Payton's training camp comments on Nathaniel Hackett. That doesn't mean players have forgotten about the slight.
news

'Stars aligned' for DJ Moore on 230-yard, three-TD night in Bears' win over Commanders 

The Chicago Bears traded for DJ Moore for nights like Thursday. The receiver was the best player on the field in Chicago's 40-20 blowout win in D.C., generating eight catches for 230 yards and three touchdowns.
news

Commanders HC Ron Rivera says change has to start 'at the top' after loss to Bears: 'It's not good enough'

The Washington Commanders got walloped 40-20 by the previously winless Chicago Bears Thursday night. "It's not good enough," head coach Ron Rivera said after the loss. "It starts with me and we're going to go back and look at a lot of things and we're going to get some things corrected and we'll go out and we'll play football."
news

Bears QB Justin Fields on passing of Dick Butkus: 'This one's for him tonight'

Heading into Thursday night with a winless record, the Bears felt some extra inspiration from Chicago legend Dick Butkus, who passed away earlier in the day. Of winning Thursday's game in Butkus' memory, quarterback Justin Fields said, "This one's for him tonight."