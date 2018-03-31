Seahawks GM: 'Trust the process' during team 'reset'

"We've got some pretty good players on this football team," Schneider said. "And there's a lot of young players that people don't necessarily -- they haven't heard their names yet ... Tedric Thompson was one of our best special teams players this last year. He didn't get to play much at strong safety. Kam was one of our best special teams players the first year he played. He didn't get to play strong safety because Lawyer [Milloy] was here. Trust the process, man."