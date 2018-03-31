 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Seahawks GM: 'Trust the process' during team 'reset'

Published: Mar 31, 2018 at 01:47 AM
Headshot_Author_Austin-Knoblauch_1400x1000
Austin Knoblauch

The Seattle Seahawks have more or less taken a sledgehammer to their roster in an effort to restore their past luster in this post-Legion of Boom era.

But don't call it a rebuild. At least, that's not how general manager John Schneider would describe it.

"It's a constant reset every single year, it doesn't stop," Schneider told ESPN 710 AM in Seattle on Friday. "When I say 'reset' people are like, 'Well it's a rebuild.' We're not rebuilding; it's just a reset."

Schneider is right when it comes to the ever-churning carousel of NFL roster management. Still, it's hard to overlook what has been the biggest renovation project of the Schneider-Pete Carroll era in Seattle. Richard Sherman, Michael Bennett, Sheldon Richardson, Jimmy Graham, Jeremy Lane and Paul Richardson are among the notable players who've left over the last month. Cliff Avril's neck injury has jeopardized his career, and it remains to be seen if Kam Chancellor's neck injury will continue to be an issue moving forward.

With the team parting ways with some highly valued veteran talent, can the Seahawks improve on last year's 9-7 mark in the highly competitive NFC West? It's hard to say, but Schneider will be leaning on a new generation of players to make it happen.

"We've got some pretty good players on this football team," Schneider said. "And there's a lot of young players that people don't necessarily -- they haven't heard their names yet ... Tedric Thompson was one of our best special teams players this last year. He didn't get to play much at strong safety. Kam was one of our best special teams players the first year he played. He didn't get to play strong safety because Lawyer [Milloy] was here. Trust the process, man."

Keeping together a nucleus of talented players capable of leading a franchise to a Super Bowl title, six playoff appearances and four division crowns is no easy feat -- and Schneider managed to do that over the last eight seasons. Seattle's drop in the standings in unison with its aging defensive corps and salary-cap issues spearheaded many of the changes deemed necessary by the "process."

Whether that requires a "reset" or "rebuild" depends on how well the Seahawks perform in 2018.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, April 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Christian Wilkins appreciates seeing Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa's growth along career-best season

New Raiders DT Christian Wilkins feels fortunate to have had a front-row seat to Tua Tagovailoa's growth during a 2023 season where the Dolphins QB led the league in passing yards.
news

Panthers DC Ejiro Evero already likes what he sees from revamped defense

Armed with a revamped defense, Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is sensing a culture shift in Carolina that could produce a jump in the 2024 season.
news

Tom Brady 'not opposed' to NFL return if team calls

Tom Brady, who made a appearance on the DeepCut podcast with Vic Blends, says he's "not opposed" to a return to the NFL if a team calls him.
news

Ex-Bills safety Jordan Poyer looks to help Dolphins 'get over the hump'

Ex-Bills safety Jordan Poyer joined the AFC East-rival Miami Dolphins and is aiming to help his new squad "get over the hump."
news

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht on Tristan Wirfs, Antoine Winfield negotiations: 'We want them here long term'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht says the team wants Tristan Wirfs and Antoine Winfield Jr. "long term." 
news

Texans' Hannah McNair on team's active offseason: 'We want to win now'

It's been an offseason of historical proportions for the Houston Texans, and the franchise's latest splash elicited cheers from the McNair family. 
news

QBs Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels among 13 prospects attending 2024 NFL Draft

Thirteen prospects have accepted invitations to the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, which begins on April 25, including QBs Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels.
news

Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah preparing for all scenarios in first round of 2024 NFL Draft

As the QB-needy Vikings gear up for the 2024 NFL Draft with two first-round picks, GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah talked about Minnesota's position and how he views taking a potential risk in trading up for a quarterback.
news

Jaguars' Josh Allen motivated by personal goals after earning new contract: 'I'm a legacy guy'

After signing a new five-year, $150 million extension, Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen said his motivations of building a legacy have always been bigger than the money he'd earn in the NFL.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, April 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Titans OC Nick Holz sees RBs Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears as 'interchangeable': 'We see it 1A, 1B'

Titans offensive coordinator Nick Holz agrees with the assessment that Tennessee's running back duo Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears is interchangeable, giving the offense an added layer of deception.