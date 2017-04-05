Around the NFL

Seahawks GM: Richard Sherman trade talk news is real

Published: Apr 05, 2017 at 05:03 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Discussions about the Seattle Seahawks potentially trading Richard Sherman shouldn't be labeled "fake news."

Speaking on KIRO-AM in Seattle on Wednesday, general manager John Schneider continued to fuel the idea that the Seahawks would consider moving the All-Pro corner, noting "the news is real."

"I think we're a very unique organization in that regard. We have a great relationship with a lot of our players," Schneider said, via MyNorthWest.com. "There's very much an openness. What you've seen lately in the news is real. That's on both sides. It's just open communication.

"He knows what's going on. We know what's going on. I don't know if anything would ever happen, but like I tell people all the time, 98 percent of the deals that we're involved with, we don't follow through with. But at least we've opened that door, gone down the road and seen what's behind Door A or Door B."

Schneider said that trade conversations started at the NFL Scouting Combine. The GM didn't suggest that trade talks picked up recently, but said he's had conversations with Sherman on the matter.

"Absolutely," Schneider said. "This isn't a secret like this just came out of nowhere. People find things out and we're not going to lie to each other and we're not going to BS each other. It's going to be all laid out, and like I said, that doesn't happen everywhere. We have open lines of communication between our coaching staff and our player personnel staff. It goes through player development, it goes through our sports science group. There's a lot going on there."

At the Annual League Meeting last week, coach Pete Carroll conceded teams called about possibly trading for Sherman.

The corner told KIRO-AM's Gee Scott in a statement last week that he didn't want to leave Seattle, but understood trade talks are part of the "business."

While Schneider and Carroll have repeatedly said trades involving superstar players under reasonable contracts often don't come to fruition, one thing is clear from the GM's consistent, forthright comments on the subject: Seattle is open to trading one of its cornerstones.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 17 Thursday inactives: New York Jets at Cleveland Browns

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: New York Jets at Cleveland Browns
news

Browns WR Amari Cooper (heel) inactive Thursday night vs. Jets

Cleveland Browns WR Amari Cooper will surprisingly be inactive for the Browns' Thursday night tilt against the visiting New York Jets due to a heel injury.
news

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase on what stands out about Chiefs secondary: 'Nothing'

Ahead of the Bengals-Chiefs showdown on Sunday, Cincinnati wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase stoked the competitive fires with some not-so-complimentary comments on the Kansas City secondary. 
news

Week 17 NFL injury report for 2023 season

Official injury reports for each game in Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

49ers QB Brock Purdy hopes to apply lessons from four-INT game vs. Ravens

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy hopes to apply lessons learned from four-INT game versus the Ravens. "For me it's a great learning experience, in not buying into what's going on around and being said," Purdy said.
news

Texans QB C.J. Stroud clears concussion protocol, set to start Week 17 vs. Titans

 is out of concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's pivotal matchup against the Tennessee Titans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.
news

Vikings bench Nick Mullens for rookie QB Jaren Hall ahead of must-win game vs. Packers

The Vikings are making yet another change under center entering Week 17. Rookie Jaren Hall will take the field as QB1 for Minnesota this Sunday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Dec. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Broncos QB Jarrett Stidham on taking over for benched Russell Wilson: 'I've always had a lot of confidence'

Jarrett Stidham is now set to start the final two games of the regular season after the Broncos benched Russell Wilson. Stidham discussed his opportunity with the media on Wednesday.
news

Justin Jefferson stumps for Kirk Cousins' return in 2024 amid Vikings' QB troubles

The Vikings know where star wide receiver Justin Jefferson stands on the question of if Minnesota should re-sign Kirk Cousins this offseason. Jefferson shared his thoughts to the media on Wednesday.
news

Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers one win from NFC South title: 'It's a great opportunity for us'

Baker Mayfield has the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the precipice of a third straight NFC South title. With a win on Sunday over the New Orleans Saints, the Bucs would clinch the division and make their fourth consecutive playoff appearance.
news

Finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 revealed 

The Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed the modern-era finalists for the Class of 2024 on Wednesday.