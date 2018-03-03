 Skip to main content
Seahawks GM on roster: 'We are just open to anything'

Published: Mar 03, 2018
Austin Knoblauch

A year ago it was Richard Sherman who was on the trading block. This year, there's speculation the Seattle Seahawks might be willing to part ways with Michael Bennett.

Speaking to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, Seattle general manager John Schneider says he isn't closing the door on any opportunity to make the Seahawks better.

"We are just constantly talking to people all the time," Schneider said in response to a question about Bennett's future with the team, per Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. "Part of our challenge right now is, I want to say this appropriately, but it's sustaining our level of success that we've had. And we are just open to anything."

That could potentially involve trading Bennett if the right opportunity arises. But much like last year's murmurs regarding Sherman, there's a very strong chance the 32-year-old defensive end will be in Seattle for a sixth season in 2018. While at least one Seahawksplayer wouldn't be surprised to see a rebuild on defense this offseason, Schneider would think long and hard before trading away a player of Bennett's caliber -- he recorded 8.5 sacks and 40 tackles last season.

When asked if there were any "untouchables" on the roster, Schneider didn't hold back much.

"Not at this time of year, you know what I mean?" he said. "I told you guys when we got here in 2010 we are going to be in every deal. ... Now do we have some challenges this year? Absolutely. We are pretty disappointed the way the season ended. We went 9-7 and you would have thought we won two games. It's a pit that sits in your stomach and really fuels you and we are excited about the challenges ahead because we feel like we want to get rolling on this thing."

Part of that challenge involves tying up loose ends involving some of his top defensive players. Schneider said he isn't planning to use the franchise tag on defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson, and safety Earl Thomastold reporters at the Pro Bowl "money talks" when asked about his quest to get a contract extension. The health of Cliff Avril and Kam Chancellor also remains an issue.

With free agency fast approaching, the Seahawks have plenty of questions to address in weeks and months ahead -- and Schneider is staying open-minded.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

