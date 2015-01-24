Seahawks GM 'kind of loves' Marshawn Lynch's act

Some might be tired of Marshawn Lynch's disdain for talking to the media or proclivity to make gestures that result in fines, but not the Seahawks brass.
"No, I kind of love his act," Seattle general manager John Schneider told reporters on Friday, per The News Tribune.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday that the Seahawkswere open to bringing back Lynch next season, despite entering 2014 with plans to part ways with their offensive stalwart.
"I mean, he's under contract next year," Schneider said Friday. "He's a warrior. Goes out there every weekend and lays it on the line. I think you'd be hard-pressed to find a better running back in the National Football League."
The bruising running back is the identity of the Seahawks' offense and the main reason Seattle is prepping to play in the Super Bowl next week.
Lynch is set to earn $5 million next season with incentives that could push it to $7 million. While that price tag might be steeper than what the Seahawks planned to budget for the position, it appears that Schneider understands Beast Mode's importance, regardless of what "act" comes with it.
