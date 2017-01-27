Around the NFL

Seahawks GM explains Richard Sherman injury stance

Published: Jan 27, 2017 at 02:17 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Earlier this month, Pete Carroll said Richard Sherman played through a "legit" MCL injury this season. However, the corner was never listed on the Seahawks' injury report with knee troubles.

The lack of reporting on the injury could land Seattle in hot water. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport previously reported that the NFL is looking into the Seahawks situation. The league hasn't issued any penalty, but one could be handed down for violating the rule that states that all players with "significant or noteworthy injuries" must be listed on the practice report, even if he participates in every rep and will play in the game.

Speaking with SiriusXM NFL Radio on Thursday, Seahawks general manager John Schneider argued that his team didn't break the spirit of the rule.

"He never missed (a game). The guy was a total stud about it," he said, via the Seattle Times. "So yeah, I think (coach) Pete (Carroll) it was in a press conference at the end of the season and was quite frankly was sticking up for the different bumps and bruises and issues that Richard had and I think that's why they've gone ahead with this. But we feel like we didn't do anything that was malicious at all."

The Seahawks didn't list Sherman on the injury report with a knee issue. He was listed at one point with an ankle injury and at other times as "non-injury related" -- a.k.a. a veteran rest day.

For his part, Sherman doesn't believe the Seahawks should be punished for the issue.

Sherman played 1,054 snaps this season (97.59 percent of the team's defensive plays) and is participating in the Pro Bowl this week -- which seems odd for a player that dealt with what his coach said was a "significant" injury.

Schneider might argue there was no "malicious" intent behind the team's decision not to list Sherman's injury, but the NFL will decide whether their intentions matter or not.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Injury roundup: Jets RB James Robinson (knee) a game-time decision vs. Bills after late addition to injury report

New York Jets running back James Robinson (knee) is a game-time decision for Sunday's game versus the Bills,  NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

news

Falcons activating Cordarrelle Patterson from injured reserve; RB to play vs. Chargers

The Falcons are activating Cordarrelle Patterson from injured reserve on Saturday and the RB will be set to play on Sunday versus the Chargers, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Nov. 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Ravens RB Kenyan Drake on Lamar Jackson's play style: 'It creates these crazy running lanes for us'

Baltimore Ravens running back Kenyan Drake detailed how quarterback Lamar Jackson impacts the team's running game.

news

Saints' Alvin Kamara defends teammate Michael Thomas over latest injury criticism

Saints RB Alvin Kamara on Friday was compelled to defend his teammate Michael Thomas, who's been heavily criticized after his most recent placement on injured reserve.

news

Newly acquired Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney expected to play Sunday night vs. Titans

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney is expected to make his debut for the team against the Tennessee Titans in Week 9.

news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp (ankle) to play Sunday vs. Buccaneers

As expected, Cooper Kupp will play Sunday versus the Buccaneers. Rams coach Sean McVay said Friday that the star receiver would suit up after suffering an ankle injury late in the club's Week 8 loss to San Francisco.

news

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) listed as questionable, will be game-time decision vs. Chiefs

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Friday that Ryan Tannehill was limited in practice and added that there is no decision on the QB's status for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) ruled out for Sunday's game vs. Patriots

The Colts will be without running back Jonathan Taylor on Sunday afternoon. The team ruled the star out with an ankle injury for their Week 9 game against the Patriots.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jeffery Simmons 'very confident' Titans can 'dominate' Chiefs' offensive line

Ahead of a Sunday night showdown with the Chiefs,  Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons told SiriusXM NFL Radio that he sees the same type of offense from Kansas City despite its offseason moves.

news

Eddie Jackson miffed by Bears' defensive trades after 3-5 start: 'What are we playing for?'

The Bears sold off two veteran defensive stars (Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith) ahead of the NFL trade deadline. Stripping the defense of captains, leaders and playmakers left questions in the Bears' locker room.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE