Seahawks GM explains Richard Sherman injury stance

Earlier this month, Pete Carroll said Richard Sherman played through a "legit" MCL injury this season. However, the corner was never listed on the Seahawks' injury report with knee troubles.
The lack of reporting on the injury could land Seattle in hot water. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport previously reported that the NFL is looking into the Seahawks situation. The league hasn't issued any penalty, but one could be handed down for violating the rule that states that all players with "significant or noteworthy injuries" must be listed on the practice report, even if he participates in every rep and will play in the game.
Speaking with SiriusXM NFL Radio on Thursday, Seahawks general manager John Schneider argued that his team didn't break the spirit of the rule.
"He never missed (a game). The guy was a total stud about it," he said, via the Seattle Times. "So yeah, I think (coach) Pete (Carroll) it was in a press conference at the end of the season and was quite frankly was sticking up for the different bumps and bruises and issues that Richard had and I think that's why they've gone ahead with this. But we feel like we didn't do anything that was malicious at all."
The Seahawks didn't list Sherman on the injury report with a knee issue. He was listed at one point with an ankle injury and at other times as "non-injury related" -- a.k.a. a veteran rest day.
Sherman played 1,054 snaps this season (97.59 percent of the team's defensive plays) and is participating in the Pro Bowl this week -- which seems odd for a player that dealt with what his coach said was a "significant" injury.
Schneider might argue there was no "malicious" intent behind the team's decision not to list Sherman's injury, but the NFL will decide whether their intentions matter or not.