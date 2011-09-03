Seahawks get to 53, but might not be done making moves

RENTON, Wash. -- The Seattle Seahawks released veteran defensive tackle Colin Cole and offensive lineman Mike Gibson among their 20 roster cuts to reach the league-mandated 53-player limit on Saturday night.
The Seahawks also placed defensive lineman Jimmy Wilkerson on injured reserve after Wilkerson suffered a knee injury in Friday night's preseason finale against Oakland. The extent of the knee injury wasn't known immediately after the 20-3 win over the Raiders, but Seattle was high on the depth Wilkerson provided on the defensive line.
The Seahawks cut just one draft pick, releasing safety Mark LeGree, who was a fifth-round pick out of Appalachian State. Seattle also cut safety Josh Pinkard after undrafted free agent Jeron Johnson out of Boise State impressed during training camp.
Other undrafted rookies to make Seattle's final roster include quarterback Josh Portis and receiver Doug Baldwin. The play of Baldwin had many wondering if Golden Tate would be expendable, but Tate responded with five catches for 79 yards and made an impact on special teams in the preseason finale against Oakland.
Baldwin was originally going to fly back to Florida and spend the weekend with his family, but decided to stay in the area in the hopes he'd make the final roster.
"I'm just going to stay out here and hope and pray I have the opportunity to be here on Monday," Baldwin said after Friday's preseason game.
If last year is any indication, the Seahawks aren't done yet. Seattle was extremely active the day after cuts came down in Pete Carroll's first season in charge and with the limited offseason due to the lockout, Sunday could be the same.
Along with Wilkerson, the Seahawks placed wide receiver Isaiah Stanback and tight end John Carlson on injured reserve. Carlson suffered a torn labrum in his shoulder and will need season-ending surgery.
Seattle kept receiver Deon Butler, tight end Cameron Morrah and cornerback Roy Lewis on the physically unable to perform list, meaning they must sit out the first six weeks of the regular season.
Among Seattle's other cuts were running back Thomas Clayton, who had stood out during the preseason but was released in a roster shuffle thanks to Seattle already having Marshwan Lynch, Justin Forsett and Leon Washington on the roster.
The rest of the cuts were: fullback Dorson Boyce; receivers Chris Carter, Ricardo Lockette, Owen Spencer and Patrick Williams; cornerback Kennard Cox; offensive linemen Paul Fanaika and William Robinson; defensive ends Maurice Fountain, Jameson Konz and A.J. Schable; tackle David Howard; linebackers Michael Johnson and Mike Morgan; and running back Vai Taua.
Defensive end Pierre Allen was waived/injured.
