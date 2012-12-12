Seahawks get sneaky road test against Bills

NFL.com and NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport has his thoughts on the game:

Week 15 primer:
» Ranking games in order of intrigue

Why this game is intriguing: If the New York Jets have a miniscule chance of making the playoffs, the Buffalo Bills have even less hope. Some, but not much. Things would be looking better if they had held on last week and if they hadn't just placed Fred Jackson on injured reserve. Yet they still have C.J. Spiller. Though it might not be enough to beat a Seattle Seahawks team that just dropped 58 -- 58! -- on the Arizona Cardinals. It would be tough for Pete Carroll's team to be playing any better. However, this is a road game (in Toronto), which tends to weaken the Seahawks a bit. But my guess is, not enough.

