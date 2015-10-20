Seahawks' Fred Jackson 'fine' after car accident

Jackson was going southbound on Seahawks Way exiting the team's facility after practice when he lost control of his black Chevy Corvette and hit a stop sign, a spokesman from the Renton Police Department confirmed. Jackson told the police he was "fine" and, after team personnel came to check on him, went back to the team facility.
Jackson later tweeted: "Thanks 2 everyone worried about me. I lost control of my car. My teammates, including Marshawn, stopped 2 check on me. They weren't racin me."
The running back was the only person in the car when he lost control. The car has moderate damage and was towed away. It is not yet known what caused Jackson to lose control.