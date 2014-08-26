Seahawks fined $300K for violating no-contact rules

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the team was fined $300,000 for violations of the collective bargaining agreement's offseason no-contact rules, per a source informed of the decision.
The violation was for permitting the club's players to engage in "excessive levels of on-field contact" during the team's 2014 mandatory minicamp for veteran players, according to Rapoport.
After losing its appeal of the NFL's ruling, Seattle will forfeit its first two days of on-field double practices during its 2015 mandatory minicamp for veteran players and will be permitted a single 2 1/2-hour on-field practice session on the final day of its minicamp, per Rapoport. Players will be paid for the cancelled practice sessions.
Pete Carroll and his team were also fined an undisclosed amount in 2012 for a similar violation, which triggered the loss of two OTA sessions.