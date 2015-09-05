Seahawks exploring trades for veteran safety help

The club has been actively exploring the trade market for an experienced veteran and has narrowed their focus on a few potential players, according to a source informed of Seattle's plans. At the least, the Seahawks are hoping to pick up a veteran free agent following cuts this weekend.
While the development is not directly tied to the slow negotiations between the club and Kam Chancellor, who began his holdout nearly five weeks ago in search of a new deal, head coach Pete Carroll is looking to fortify the position and solidify his depth chart in case the impasse lingers.
Dion Bailey, a 2014 undrafted free agent out of USC, has been a fill-in starter for Chancellor during his holdout.
The safety position is a linchpin in Seattle's physical defense and Earl Thomas, despite his overwhelming talent, needs more help. Thomas (shoulder) was just recently cleared for the season opener against the St. Louis Rams.
Though the team is tight against the salary cap after a flurry of high-priced offseason extensions, this shows Seattle is not ready to let their strongest unit slip despite the constant purge of talented coordinators and free agents.