Seahawks expect to be without guard Unger vs. Broncos

RENTON, Wash. -- Starting right guard Max Unger is likely out for the Seattle Seahawks' game Sunday at Denver after suffering a toe injury in the season opener.
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Unger injured his toe early in a 31-6 victory over the San Francisco 49ers but played through it. Unger was wearing a protective boot on his left foot Monday.
Unger, a second-round draft pick by the Seahawks last year, started all 16 games as a rookie, playing the first 13 at right guard before shifting to center for the final three.
Carroll said he didn't know who would take Unger's place.
The coach said right guard Mike Gibson suffered a lower back strain against the 49ers but is expected to play Sunday.
