Seahawks expect LB Tatupu to play after he passes test

Published: Jan 16, 2011 at 12:28 AM

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Lofa Tatupu passed his post-concussion test, according to a team source, and is expected to play Sunday against the Chicago Bears, barring a pre-game setback.

The Seahawks didn't include Tatupu on their list of inactive players over an hour before kickoff.

Tatupu missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, but he went through a workout Friday without helmets or pads. He suffered a concussion during the fourth quarter of last Saturday's 41-36 upset of the New Orleans Saints on a hard collision with former Seahawks running back Julius Jones.

Carroll said Friday the signs were "really good" that Tatupu would be able to play in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game.

Tatupu was tied for second on the team with 88 tackles during the regular season.

The rest of the Seahawks' inactives include guards Paul Fanaika and Lemuel Jeanpierre, offensive tackle Breno Giacomini, defensive tackle Amon Gordon, linebacker Joe Pawelek and cornerbacks Marcus Brown and Josh Pinkard. J.P. Losman will serve as the team's No. 3 quarterback.

For the Bears, running back Khalil Bell, tight end Desmond Clark, center Edwin Williams, guard Herman Johnson, defensive tackle Marcus Harrison, cornerback Joshua Moore and safety Craig Steltz are all inactive. Caleb Hanie will be the team's No. 3 quarterback.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

