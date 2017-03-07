Seahawks' Earl Thomas posts video of himself jogging

For teams with a seriously injured superstar, the offseason workout Instagram post serves as a beacon of hope for the following season.
Behold, Seahawks fans: Earl Thomas is jogging for the first time since he broke his leg in early December.
While this is the anti-gravity treadmill, which takes large portions of your body weight away from the equation, this has to be an encouraging sign for Thomas. He is still well over a month away from any team-related offseason activities and has the rest of the summer to completely heal. Arguably the most important piece in Seattle's Legion of Boom, his healthy return in 2017 will be essential for the Seahawks.
At the combine, head coach Pete Carroll was asked if he thought Thomas would be ready for the start of the season.
"I think so, yeah," Carroll said. "All the indications are that he will make it back. He is doing very well."
Running is always a good sign.