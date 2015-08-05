Around the NFL

Seahawks' Earl Thomas passes physical, off PUP list

Published: Aug 05, 2015 at 10:51 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Seattle Seahawks' secondary got some good news Wednesday.

Safety Earl Thomas officially passed his physical and is off the physically unable to perform list, the team annnounced.

Thomas has been recovering from offseason shoulder surgery on a torn labrum, which took place in February.

Rapoport reported last month that Thomas hopes to be ready for the third or fourth preseason game, in order to be in game shape by Week 1.

Coming off the PUP list early in training camp is a great sign that Thomas should be in line to meet those goals -- even if they bring him along slowly during camp practices.

The Seahawks have been without either of their starting safeties throughout camp. Kam Chancellor continues to hold out, hoping for more money. Coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday he hasn't spoken to Chancellor in "a couple days."

While Chancellor's path to a return remains clouded, Thomas' appears on track. Coming off PUP is a baby step for the NFL's best safety, but it's a positive one in the Seahawks' road to a third straight Super Bowl appearance.

