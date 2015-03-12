Seahawks, Eagles, Rams among winners in frenzied trade market

A mass exodus of offensive playmakers (DeSean Jackson, LeSean McCoy and Jeremy Maclin) has taken place in Philadelphia over the past two years, but acquiring Bradford (and subsequently snagging DeMarco Murray and Ryan Mathews) could help coach Chip Kelly field the offense he envisioned when he took the job in 2013. Bradford is an accurate, quick-rhythm passer with a high football IQ. He excels at delivering the ball on time within the strike zone, allowing his pass catchers to create big plays on RAC (run after catch) chances on the perimeter. Injuries -- an ACL tear limited him to seven games in 2013, while another ACL tear last August kept him out for all of 2014 -- have prevented Bradford from showcasing his skills as a former No. 1 overall pick. But it's important to note that he played his best under current Eagles offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, who was Bradford's coordinator in St. Louis during his 2010 Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign. Bradford could be a better overall fit in Kelly's "connect the dots" system and help make up for some of the loss in talent with his efficient approach from the pocket.