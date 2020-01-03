Seahawks-Eagles: NFC Wild Card Weekend preview

Since the last meeting, Wentz has found some semblance of a groove, and Eagles players who weren't getting run, like Greg Ward and Boston Scott, have found niches in the offense and will help Wentz move the ball better Sunday than in Week 12. Meanwhile, Wilson's magic has been snuffed out of late, thanks to a bevy of injuries and faulty line play. Two key fourth-down calls will play a crucial role in the outcome. Down two points midway through the fourth quarter, Pederson gives the go-ahead on fourth-and-4 from his own 23-yard-line. Wentz completes the pass to Ward and drives the Eagles the rest of the way for the go-ahead TD. Later, with just over three minutes left and the ball near midfield, Carroll elects to punt with two timeouts left trailing by four. Philly converts three first downs, and Wilson never gets the ball back.