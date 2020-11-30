What to watch for in Seahawks-Eagles on 'Monday Night Football'

The playoff paths may be drastically different, but a Week 12 win would do wonders for both the Seattle Seahawks (7-3) and Philadelphia Eagles (3-6-1).

For Russell Wilson and a 'Hawks squad that's starting to round into form, a victory strengthens their positioning for a top seed in the NFC. Meanwhile, topping Seattle would keep Carson Wentz and the Eagles near the top of the worst division in football. The implications suggest otherwise, but this one certainly feels like a trap game Seattle can't afford to drop.

Here are three storylines to watch for when the Seahawks and Eagles take flight on Monday Night Football (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN):

What will DK Metcalf do this time around?

As you might recall, the crowning achievement of DK Metcalf﻿'s exceptional rookie season came in the Wild Card Round against these Eagles. Metcalf tallied a then career-best 160 yards (the most by a rookie in the playoffs) and caught a pivotal 36-yard reception late to ice a 17-9 Seattle win. Much of the same secondary will battle the powerful receiver once more, only this time Darius Slay will be in the mix. Rarely on the losing side of a matchup physically, Metcalf will again have an edge with Slay being four inches shorter and about 40 pounds lighter. But, as Philly's top corner, Slay, who's having a bit of a down year statistically, will likely be tasked with shadowing Metcalf for most of the night. The buck can't stop with him, though, as it's going to take a collective effort and good tackling to slow the second-year wideout down and prevent him from racking up YAC. Entering Week 12, Metcalf was the only player with 850-plus rec. yards (862) and at least nine TD catches. Considering how often Wilson has looked for Metcalf, particularly since Week 8 when he's averaged over 30 more YPG than Tyler Lockett﻿, the ball could very well find its way to the big fella often.

Can Jalen Hurts take the Eagles to higher heights?