Seahawks DT Bernard arrested on domestic violence charge

SEATTLE -- Seahawks defensive lineman Rocky Bernard was arrested Monday after a woman told police he hit her at a downtown nightclub.
Bernard was arrested early and booked into the King County Jail under his full name, Robert Eugene Bernard, for investigation of domestic violence assault, a misdemeanor.
A Seattle police report said the woman reported that she and a friend were at a club when they saw her ex-boyfriend Bernard arguing with another woman. The victim said Bernard then approached her and hit her in the forehead with his closed fist, causing her head to hit a glass divider.
The police report said when the victim fled in a friend's car, Bernard hit the car windows as they drove away.
The 22-year-old Renton woman, who has a child with Bernard, declined to be taken to a hospital.
Bernard was being held without bail pending a preliminary hearing Tuesday. It was not immediately known whether he was represented by a lawyer.
Bernard turned 29 on Saturday. He is in the final year of a three-year, $13 million contract extension he signed in 2006.
A fifth-round draft choice in 2002, Bernard has played in 88 games and started 40.
