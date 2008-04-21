Seahawks DT Bernard arrested on domestic violence charge

Published: Apr 21, 2008 at 01:53 PM

SEATTLE -- Seahawks defensive lineman Rocky Bernard was arrested Monday after a woman told police he hit her at a downtown nightclub.

Bernard was arrested early and booked into the King County Jail under his full name, Robert Eugene Bernard, for investigation of domestic violence assault, a misdemeanor.

A Seattle police report said the woman reported that she and a friend were at a club when they saw her ex-boyfriend Bernard arguing with another woman. The victim said Bernard then approached her and hit her in the forehead with his closed fist, causing her head to hit a glass divider.

The police report said when the victim fled in a friend's car, Bernard hit the car windows as they drove away.

The 22-year-old Renton woman, who has a child with Bernard, declined to be taken to a hospital.

Bernard was being held without bail pending a preliminary hearing Tuesday. It was not immediately known whether he was represented by a lawyer.

The Seahawks had no immediate comment on Bernard's situation.

Bernard turned 29 on Saturday. He is in the final year of a three-year, $13 million contract extension he signed in 2006.

A fifth-round draft choice in 2002, Bernard has played in 88 games and started 40.

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots CB Jack Jones to serve year of probation, community service in firearms case

New England Patriots defensive back Jack Jones has agreed to serve one year of probation and 48 hours of community service in exchange for prosecutors dropping eight of the nine weapons charges he faced in connection with his June arrest at a security checkpoint at Boston's Logan Airport for allegedly having two loaded guns in his carry-on bag.
news

Former Rams DB Eddie Meador, member of HOF All-1960s Team, dies at 86

Eddie Meador, a six-time Pro Bowler with the Los Angeles Rams and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-1960s Team, has died, the team announced Tuesday. He was 86 years old. 
news

Move the Sticks: AFC preview by breaking down each division

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.
news

2023 fantasy football flex rankings: Top 150 RB/WR/TE options in Week 1

Pondering some tough flex choices for your fantasy football lineup? Adam Rank sorts through the RBs, WRs and TEs to present his top 150 flex options for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.