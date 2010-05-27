Seahawks don't rule out T.O., but they're not actively pursuing him

The Seattle Seahawks aren't actively pursuing Terrell Owens, general manager John Schneider told The Tacoma News Tribune, and would only turn to the free-agent wide receiver if "something drastic happens."

NFL.com's Steve Wyche reported earlier this week that the Seahawks were among the teams that had contacted Owens, but their interest was very preliminary.

Owens could make some sense for the Seahawks after they failed to acquire Brandon Marshall from the Denver Broncos earlier this offseason. Of the 16 receivers on Seattle's roster, only Deion Branch and T.J. Houshmandzadeh are established veterans. Second-round draft pick Golden Tate figures to play a major role as well, but he lacks the size possessed by Owens, and new Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is known to prefer big wideouts.

The market for Owens hasn't been large after he posted one of the worst seasons of his 14-year NFL career, catching just 55 passes for the Buffalo Bills. Most analysts still expect the six-time Pro Bowl receiver to find a home somewhere, though.

