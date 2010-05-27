Seahawks don't rule out T.O., but they're not actively pursuing him

Owens could make some sense for the Seahawks after they failed to acquire Brandon Marshall from the Denver Broncos earlier this offseason. Of the 16 receivers on Seattle's roster, only Deion Branch and T.J. Houshmandzadeh are established veterans. Second-round draft pick Golden Tate figures to play a major role as well, but he lacks the size possessed by Owens, and new Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is known to prefer big wideouts.