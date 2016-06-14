Around the NFL

Seahawks DC: Our defensive line depth is 'staggering'

Published: Jun 14, 2016 at 03:52 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard didn't mince words this week in describing Seattle's line depth.

"It's staggering," Richard told KIRO-AM. "It's very reminiscent of the 2013 year in regards to our edge rushers, which is really cool."

The team currently houses 16 linemen, led by stellar ends Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril and tackles Ahtyba Rubin and Jordan Hill up front. Second-year end Frank Clark and rookie tackle Jarran Reed will also see plenty of snaps.

The depth certainly rivals that group from 2013, which saw Bennett and Avril come off the bench behind Chris Clemons and Red Bryant. Clemons isn't the player he was during his initial run with the 'Hawks, but Richard talked about his return to the club on a one-year deal as "huge," saying: "He's a guy who is still effective rushing the passer. He still has the tools, he still has what it takes in order to get to the quarterback. It's awesome to get him back."

It was Clark, though, who Richard pointed to as a player soon to become a household name for a team with "a wealth of ends."

"Here's a guy who last year was coming in as a rookie and had to grow and mature and develop and mold his professional craft," Richard said. "He's a guy who has done awesome this offseason in regards to his preparation, how he has handled himself, what he has done in regards to his body."

It all begins with Bennett and Avril, who operated as a massively disruptive duo in 2015. Adding the rookie Reed and a more-involved Clark to the mix only bolsters a group that expects to hassle signal-callers all season long.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, June 17

The Packers have released quarterback Kurt Benkert. Elsewhere in the NFL, New England added an offensive lineman and Baltimore signed a veteran linebacker.

news

Case Keenum happy to be 'wanted' by Bills: 'It feels great to have a team like this'

Once an undrafted rookie, Case Keenum has found another landing spot in Buffalo after the Bills traded for him to back up Josh Allen. Feeling "wanted," Keenum is excited to be a part of a new squad and excited at the prospects of being part of a Super Bowl contender.

news

Commanders coach Ron Rivera fined $100K, team loses two 2023 OTA practices for violations

Commanders coach Ron Rivera was fined $100,000, and the team will lose two 2023 organized team activity practices because of too much contact in practice this year, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Davis Mills has 'a lot to prove' as Texans' full-time starting quarterback

Davis Mills struggled out of the gate during his rookie season before turning it around to author a nice stretch run that gave the Texans faith he could be their starter for 2021.

news

Saints coach Dennis Allen on Taysom Hill: 'He's a multiple-position player'

Saints head coach Dennis Allen said earlier this spring that Taysom Hill would focus on playing tight end rather than quarterback. With that said, Allen still recognizes Hill's ability to serve as a weapon from multiple positions.

news

49ers' Kyle Shanahan: Trey Lance 'has more horsepower inside of him than I think he even knows'

After spending the bulk of his rookie season behind quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, it's Trey Lance's turn to take charge for the 49ers. Head coach Kyle Shanahan believes his second-year signal-caller has the stuff to overcome any early adversity.

news

Bears players don No. 41 jersey to honor Brian Piccolo at minicamp

On the anniversary of Brian Piccolo's death Thursday, all 90 players at the Bears' final day of mandatory minicamp donned the running back's No. 41 jersey to honor his memory.

news

Mike McCarthy fined, Cowboys lose 2023 OTA for violating non-contact rules

The NFL is fining Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and docking a 2023 OTA practice from the team after determining an OTA this year was too physical, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday evening.

news

Eagles WR Devon Allen wins second 110-meter hurdles race in five days

Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen won his second race in five days, sprinting to a 13.22-second first-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles at Thursday's Diamond League event in Oslo, Norway.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes 'surprised' by Tyreek Hill's comments on recent podcast

Patrick Mahomes still loves Tyreek Hill, but the Chiefs QB admitted he was "surprised a little" by his former wide receiver's recent comments on his podcast.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, June 16

Patriots announce signing of restricted free-agent wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

news

Browns hire Catherine Raiche as assistant GM and VP of football operations

Catherine Raiche was named the Browns' assistant general manager and vice president of football operations, the team announced Thursday. Raiche remains the highest-ranking female in a football executive position in the NFL.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW