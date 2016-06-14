Seahawks DC: Our defensive line depth is 'staggering'

The depth certainly rivals that group from 2013, which saw Bennett and Avril come off the bench behind Chris Clemons and Red Bryant. Clemons isn't the player he was during his initial run with the 'Hawks, but Richard talked about his return to the club on a one-year deal as "huge," saying: "He's a guy who is still effective rushing the passer. He still has the tools, he still has what it takes in order to get to the quarterback. It's awesome to get him back."