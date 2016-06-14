Seahawks DC: Our defensive line depth is 'staggering'

Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard didn't mince words this week in describing Seattle's line depth.
"It's staggering," Richard told KIRO-AM. "It's very reminiscent of the 2013 year in regards to our edge rushers, which is really cool."
The team currently houses 16 linemen, led by stellar ends Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril and tackles Ahtyba Rubin and Jordan Hill up front. Second-year end Frank Clark and rookie tackle Jarran Reed will also see plenty of snaps.
The depth certainly rivals that group from 2013, which saw Bennett and Avril come off the bench behind Chris Clemons and Red Bryant. Clemons isn't the player he was during his initial run with the 'Hawks, but Richard talked about his return to the club on a one-year deal as "huge," saying: "He's a guy who is still effective rushing the passer. He still has the tools, he still has what it takes in order to get to the quarterback. It's awesome to get him back."
It was Clark, though, who Richard pointed to as a player soon to become a household name for a team with "a wealth of ends."
"Here's a guy who last year was coming in as a rookie and had to grow and mature and develop and mold his professional craft," Richard said. "He's a guy who has done awesome this offseason in regards to his preparation, how he has handled himself, what he has done in regards to his body."
It all begins with Bennett and Avril, who operated as a massively disruptive duo in 2015. Adding the rookie Reed and a more-involved Clark to the mix only bolsters a group that expects to hassle signal-callers all season long.