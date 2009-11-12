Seahawks DB Lewis will appeal $5K penalty; LB Leary also fined

RENTON, Wash. -- Seattle Seahawks defensive back Roy Lewis says he is appealing a $5,000 fine from the NFL for a late hit.
Lewis said Thursday that he was docked for hitting Detroit Lions wide receiver Derrick Williams out of bounds at the end of a kickoff return last Sunday. Lewis received a 15-yard personal-foul penalty on the play.
Lewis says Seahawks linebacker Lance Laury also was fined $5,000 by the league for a late hit on the same play. Lewis expects to hear soon from the NFL on his appeal.
Lewis was promoted from the practice squad early this month and made his Seahawks debut last weekend.
