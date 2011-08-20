Seahawks cut K Coutu, DT Sims amid two signings

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Seahawks have waived kicker Brandon Coutu and defensive tackle Ryan Sims and signed a pair of defensive linemen.

The Seahawks made the moves Saturday night before their preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings. Seattle signed defensive tackle David Howard and defensive end Maurice Fountain.

Coutu was a former Seattle draft pick in 2008 and was cut a year later after failing to beat out Olindo Mare for the job. Seattle now has only one kicker on its roster -- former Pittsburgh kicker Jeff Reed.

Howard was a seventh-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2010 but was cut at the end of training camp and landed on the Oakland Raiders' practice squad. Fountain was on the Seahawks' practice squad at the end of last season.

