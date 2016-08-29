Around the NFL

Seahawks cut defensive back Brandon Browner

Published: Aug 29, 2016 at 10:05 AM

Brandon Browner's return to Seattle will end up being short lived.

The Seahawksare cutting the veteran cornerback, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Browner rejoined the Seahawks as a "hybrid safety" after spending 2015 in New Orleans, where he played through a torn MCL and wore out his welcome over the 16-game season, serving as one of the least effective corners in all of football. Browner became the most-penalized player over a single season in NFL history, thanks to a bevy of defensive holding calls.

Browner spent 2014 in New England, playing in nine games and winning a ring as part of the Patriots' Super Bowl XLIV championship team.

The 32-year-old Browner apparently struggled to reclaim his prior form even when returning to a familiar place in Seattle, where he once played as a dominant corner opposite Richard Sherman in the original incarnation of the Legion of Boom.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt activated from reserve/COVID list

The Steelers pass rusher was activated from the reserve/COVID list and can play Sunday vs. the Ravens, the team announced Saturday morning. 
news

Broncos RB Javonte Williams set to get 'bulk' of workload vs. Chiefs with Melvin Gordon (hip) doubtful

It's setting up to be the ﻿Javonte Williams﻿ show for the Broncos on Sunday night against the Chiefs. Denver listed running back Melvin Gordon as doubtful to play due to a hip injury, according to coach Vic Fangio.
news

Buccaneers' Bruce Arians won't address futures of Antonio Brown, Mike Edwards until suspensions over

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has made no decisions on the futures of wide receiver Antonio Brown and safety Mike Edwards and has no plans to address the players' situations further until they return from their three-game suspensions.
news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (ankle) questionable to play Sunday vs. Jets

﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ is optimistic he will play through an ankle injury Sunday against the Jets, but Philadelphia is taking a more cautious approach. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said Hurts is questionable for Sunday's game.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Dec. 3

Injury and roster news from Friday, including the Washington Football Team ruling out safety Landon Collins and running back J.D. McKissic. 
news

Saints QB Taysom Hill feared to have suffered mallet finger injury; could require surgery

Taysom Hill is set to miss some games going forward due to the mallet finger injury he suffered, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.  
news

Jalen Ramsey on playing Jaguars for first time since trade to Rams: 'It's another game, right?'

Rams standout cornerback Jalen Ramsey is playing is former team, the Jaguars, for the first time, but the franchise has undergone such an overhaul that he won't recognize most of the Jacksonville players. 
news

Daniel Jones (neck) out for Giants on Sunday; Mike Glennon to start

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) was not cleared for contact and is out for Sunday vs. the Dolphins, New York head coach Joe Judge announced Friday.
news

Odell Beckham Jr.'s status for Rams-Jaguars up in the air due to hip injury

﻿Odell Beckham﻿ could miss Sunday's game against the Jaguars. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that OBJ's status for the Rams' Week 13 tilt is up in the air due to a hip injury.
news

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott won't blame knee injury for recent struggles

Following Thursday night's win over the Saints, the Cowboys now get an elongated week of rest. The 10 days before a pivotal NFC East battle with Washington could benefit running back ﻿Ezekiel Elliott﻿.
news

Seahawks OC Shane Waldron on targeting DK Metcalf: 'We've got to get the guy the ball'

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf wasn't targeted the entire first half on Monday night and finished with one catch for 13 yards on four passes.
news

Dan Quinn expected Demarcus Lawrence to 'look rusty' in return to Cowboys D: 'He did not'

Demarcus Lawrence, who has been out since Week 1 with a broken foot, played 37 snaps and compiled two tackles, two pass breakups, a QB hit, and two pressures.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW