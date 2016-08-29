Seahawks cut defensive back Brandon Browner

Browner rejoined the Seahawks as a "hybrid safety" after spending 2015 in New Orleans, where he played through a torn MCL and wore out his welcome over the 16-game season, serving as one of the least effective corners in all of football. Browner became the most-penalized player over a single season in NFL history, thanks to a bevy of defensive holding calls.
Browner spent 2014 in New England, playing in nine games and winning a ring as part of the Patriots' Super Bowl XLIV championship team.
The 32-year-old Browner apparently struggled to reclaim his prior form even when returning to a familiar place in Seattle, where he once played as a dominant corner opposite Richard Sherman in the original incarnation of the Legion of Boom.