Seahawks' Curry misses another practice because of concussion

RENTON, Wash. -- Seattle Seahawks linebacker Aaron Curry likely will remain out until at least Thursday because of a concussion he sustained on the opening day of training camp last weekend.
Curry, Seattle's fourth overall pick in 2009, missed his third consecutive practice Monday night, but coach Pete Carroll said the linebacker was much better.
Asked if Curry had a concussion, Carroll said, "Yeah, he got hit the other day in the head and we rested him. He's OK.
"With one practice (Tuesday, then a day off from practice Wednesday), we'll cruise him through until Thursday, but he's just about ready to pop back out there, so that's good. Good signs."
Besides Monday's two practices, Curry also missed Sunday's more intense, full-pads drills.
Team doctor Stan Herring, considered an expert in brain trauma, was seen at Seahawks headquarters between practices Monday.
Herring, the co-medical director of the Seattle Sports Concussion Program, led a crusade to have a new concussion law passed in Washington state, setting out conditions for how head injuries are to be dealt with in youth sports.
Saturday, Curry repeatedly banged his head into running back Justin Forsett and other teammates in a particularly spirited first day of camp.
Carroll said Sunday that his $34 million linebacker got "dinged a little bit" and had some headaches.
The NFL's awareness of concussions and brain injuries is increasing. The league is placing posters in team headquarters to warn of the dangers from concussions in much harsher language than previously used in a pamphlet distributed to players from 2007 through last season.
The league's steps last season included stricter return-to-play guidelines detailing what symptoms preclude someone from participating in games or practices; a mandate that each team select a league- and union-approved independent neurologist to be consulted when players get concussions; and the departure of the two co-chairmen of the NFL's committee on brain trauma.
Notes: Seventh-round draft pick Jameson Konz was waived-injured. Carroll said the tight end from Kent State had a hip condition. ... Veteran safety Jordan Babineaux is fighting for a job, but he remains a fan favorite. A fan kept yelling "Babs!" while the seventh-year veteran was on the sidelines, and Babineaux recognized the man when he turned around. After defending an errant pass that skidded through the sidelines a few minutes later, Babineaux picked up the ball and lobbed it into the nearby hillside where the mass of fans were, instead of handing it to a waiting team assistant.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press