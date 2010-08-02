Seahawks' Curry misses another practice because of concussion

Notes: Seventh-round draft pick Jameson Konz was waived-injured. Carroll said the tight end from Kent State had a hip condition. ... Veteran safety Jordan Babineaux is fighting for a job, but he remains a fan favorite. A fan kept yelling "Babs!" while the seventh-year veteran was on the sidelines, and Babineaux recognized the man when he turned around. After defending an errant pass that skidded through the sidelines a few minutes later, Babineaux picked up the ball and lobbed it into the nearby hillside where the mass of fans were, instead of handing it to a waiting team assistant.