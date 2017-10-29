Seahawks could move Jimmy Graham for cap purposes

To make a move for a blindside blocker, Seattle would be willing to part ways with tight end Jimmy Graham for salary-cap purposes, per Rapoport. The team has had trade talks centered around the tight end, Rapoport said on NFL Network's *NFL GameDay Kickoff. *The Seahawks have less than $2 million in cap space. Graham, in the final year of his contract, has a $10 million cap hit for this season.