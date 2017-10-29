Around the NFL

Seahawks could move Jimmy Graham for cap purposes

Published: Oct 29, 2017 at 01:32 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Seattle Seahawks' search for a starting left tackle continues to ramp up ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, per sources involved in the situation.

To make a move for a blindside blocker, Seattle would be willing to part ways with tight end Jimmy Graham for salary-cap purposes, per Rapoport. The team has had trade talks centered around the tight end, Rapoport said on NFL Network's *NFL GameDay Kickoff. *The Seahawks have less than $2 million in cap space. Graham, in the final year of his contract, has a $10 million cap hit for this season.

The Seahawks continue to believe Graham is a key part of the offense, but if it would net them a left tackle in return Seattle would be willing to move the starting tight end.

Graham is averaging a career-low 9.6 yards per catch through six games this season. The 30-year-old has 24 receptions for 230 yards and two touchdowns. Russell Wilson has targeted the tight end more of late, especially in the red zone, but results have produced inconsistent results.

The Seahawks have searched high and low to salvage their debilitating left tackle situation. Seattle has engaged in talks about acquiring Houston Texans left tackle Duane Brown -- the Texans and Seahawks square off Sunday in Seattle. The club brought in free-agent Branden Albert for a visit. Bills tackle Cordy Glenn is also a trade option.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

