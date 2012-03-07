Seahawks contact Peyton Manning's camp; QB on waiver wire

Published: Mar 07, 2012 at 08:29 AM

Teams across the NFL have been notified that Ex-Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning officially hit the waiver wire Wednesday afternoon, league sources told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora, permitting quarterback hungry franchises to begin their pursuit of the four-time MVP.

Debate: Manning's new home?

Now that Peyton Manning officially is not a Colt, our analysts share their final prediction for where No. 18 will play in 2012. More ...

One team in particular wasted no time expressing its interest, as the Seattle Seahawks have already reached out to Manning's camp, a league source told NFL Network's Albert Breer.

The Seahawks were among the initial group of potential Manning suitors, and the team reportedly plans to come at Manning "checkbook blazing" to ensure he makes the Pacific Northwest his new home, ESPN New York reported Tuesday, citing a league source.

During an emotional Wednesday news conference in which Colts owner Jim Irsay announced the team's decision to part ways with its Hall of Fame-bound signal-caller, Manning told reporters that he definitely plans to play next year after missing the entire 2011 season. The only question is where he will suit up come September, and Manning admitted he hasn't thought about a potential new team at this point.

"I don't feel like I have anything to prove," Manning said. "Nobody loves their job more than I do. Nobody loves playing quarterback more than I do. I still want to play."

