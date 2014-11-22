Around the NFL

Seahawks considering using Richard Sherman at WR?

Published: Nov 22, 2014 at 01:56 AM
The Seattle Seahawks' passing game has been struggling -- ranked 30th in the NFL with a measly 191.8 yards per game -- and hasn't breached the 200-yard plateau in any of the past four contests.

The struggles have led to queries about what the Seahawks could do to remedy the problem. One idea bandied about has been utilizing cornerback Richard Sherman -- who played wideout at Stanford -- on offense.

"He's been very clear in that intent for a long time around here," Carroll told KIRO-FM on Friday. "It's always been a conversation that we've had, and if I need him, I'm going to him, and he knows that."

It was a topic that Sherman joked about earlier in the week, saying, per The Seattle Times, "I'd be pretty good. Shoot you can hardly touch 'em (receivers). So if you could hardly touch me, I'd have a nice day."

With the Seahawks lacking playmakers out wide, especially in the red zone, has there been serious conversations about going full Deion Sanders with Sherman?

"Sure," Carroll said. "He was a good receiver growing up and he has tremendous catching range and all that as we've witnessed in his defensive play, and he would love to do it. So he's ready. If we get in an emergency situation, he knows I'm coming to him."

One key to Carroll's statement is "emergency situation," which generally means injuries. However, with the passing game on the skids and the season at a crossroads Sundayagainst the 9-1 division-leading Arizona Cardinals, perhaps Carroll might declare a state of emergency if Doug Baldwin and Co. can't get anything going through the air.

