Seahawks confident Russell Wilson will play vs. Jets

For the last week, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has stated and re-stated his confidence that the Seahawks will have Russell Wilson on Sunday against the Jets.
Wednesday was no different.
According to the Seattle Times, Wilson was a participant in the team's Wednesday morning walk through, and he practiced fully later that afternoon. ESPN also noted that Carroll said "(he) would be surprised" if Wilson was not on the field against the Jets.
Carroll added: "He's pretty determined to get this done."
This knee sprain has been gumming up what was supposed to be Wilson's grandest season yet. He was subject to an endless hype parade put on by Carroll this offseason but has put up rather pedestrian numbers -- 63.3 completion percentage, 755 yards, two touchdowns, one INT -- through three games so far, with the knee to blame.
Unfortunately, these situations don't often improve over the life of a season, which is why there was so much speculation that the Seahawks could hold Wilson for a week and pass the baton to undrafted free agent Trevone Boykin. Boykin is the only other quarterback on the active roster.
The Jets' versatile front poses an interesting challenge to the suddenly less mobile Wilson. While coach Todd Bowles' unit has not been comprised of world beaters through three games -- the Jets are currently 22nd on Football Outsiders' latest DVOA rankings -- they do possess the neccessary firepower to cause problems for Wilson in the backfield.