Seahawks coach Mora disappointed in Holmgren's decision

"I was an advocate of him coming back, to the point that I made my feelings known to the people that make those decisions," said Mora, who was Holmgren's assistant head coach and defensive backs coach in 2007 and '08. "I'm probably as disappointed as anybody that he's decided to reject our offer and go on with it. I don't know all the particulars. I just know that I absolutely have great regard for Mike Holmgren."