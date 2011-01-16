Seahawks coach Carroll says Carlson, Trufant should be OK

Published: Jan 16, 2011 at 09:01 AM

CHICAGO -- Seattle Seahawks tight end John Carlson and cornerback Marcus Trufant were taken from the field on carts after sustaining concussions during Sunday's playoff loss to the Chicago Bears.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said both players were hospitalized and expected to stay overnight for observation. Carroll said "all indications are that they are OK."

With Chicago leading 7-0, Seattle took over at its 24-yard line, and on first down, Carlson caught a pass from Matt Hasselbeck along the left sideline. Carlson tried to jump over Chicago's Danieal Manning but was upended, his helmet and right shoulder taking the brunt of the fall.

Carlson stayed down for several minutes surrounded by medical personnel and teammates. He was seen moving his legs before being placed on a board and carted off the field.

Trufant was hurt while making a tackle on Bears tight end Kellen Davis during the third quarter. Trufant's head appeared to collide with Davis' knee, and he also was taken off the field on a board.

The Bears lost safety Chris Harris in the third quarter with a hip injury, but after the game, he tweeted: "We are back in the NFC championship. Great team effort. And yes everyone I'm okay. No way I miss next week!"

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

