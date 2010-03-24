Seahawks coach Carroll expects Tebow to be first-round draft pick

Published: Mar 24, 2010 at 07:09 AM

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, for one, expects Florida quarterback Tim Tebow to be drafted in the first round next month.

Carroll, who scouted Tebow heavily as the head coach at USC, has a private visit with the Florida quarterback upcoming. However, Carroll heaped praise upon Tebow on Wednesday at the NFL Annual Meeting.

"I can't believe a quarterback of his stature won't be (taken in the first round)," said Carroll, who added that Tebow's qualities as a leader, a winner, a competitor and a human being make him too good to pass up in the draft.

The Seahawks hold the No. 6 and No. 14 overall picks -- too high for Tebow -- and don't feel compelled to take a quarterback after trading for San Diego Chargers backup Charlie Whitehurst, according to a team source. However, if the right quarterback fell to the Seahawks at a certain pick, it's hardly out of the realm of possibility that they would select one.

There was a growing sense at the annual meeting that Tebow would continue to impress teams with his workouts and visits, and several executives said they anticipated him going no later than the second round.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 revealed

Reggie Bush, whose Heisman Trophy victory for Southern California in 2005 was vacated because of NCAA violations, was among 18 players in the latest College Football Hall of Fame class announced Monday.

news

Sean McVay to 'take the appropriate time' to decide on future with Rams

Rams head coach Sean McVay said on Monday that he will "take the appropriate time" when determining his future in Los Angeles.

news

Titans fire offensive coordinator Todd Downing

The Tennessee Titans on Monday announced the firing of four coaches, including offensive coordinator Todd Downing.

news

2023 NFL season: Team-by-team opponents for every game

The NFL announced on Monday team-by-team opponents for each game of the 2023 season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE