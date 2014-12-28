Seahawks clinch No. 1 seed in win over Rams

Published: Dec 28, 2014 at 12:10 PM

SEATTLE -- Marshawn Lynch scored on a 9-yard run with 12:07 remaining, Bruce Irvin returned an interception 49 yards for a touchdown and the Seahawks wrapped up home-field advantage through the NFC playoffs with a 20-6 win over the St. Louis Rams on Sunday.

The two fourth-quarter touchdowns by Seattle (12-4) capped a six-game win streak to end the regular season. That earned the Seahawks a second straight NFC West title and the ninth division title in franchise history.

The NFC playoffs will go through Seattle for the second straight season.

St. Louis (6-10) couldn't take advantage of two first-half turnovers by the Seahawks and its only points came on a pair of field goals from Greg Zuerlein.

