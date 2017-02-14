Seahawks' Cliff Avril says he's undergone surgery

The offseason is a time for healing, and Seattle's best pass rusher opted to go under the knife.
Defensive end Cliff Avril posted on Instagram Tuesday that "Surgery was a success!!! God is Good!!! Now my wife has three babies to take care of lol #GREATDRUGS."
According to SeattlePI.com, Avril saw a "core injuries specialist," but did not specify the type of surgery he underwent.
This was a renaissance season for the 30-year-old, who had 11.5 sacks -- a career best and the most he's had in a year since 2011 with the Detroit Lions.
Seattle is hoping their pair of 30-something pass rushers (Michael Bennett being the other) can continue to linger in the fountain of youth. Both have been instrumental in helping Seattle remain one of the toughest defenses in football. Bennett had five sacks in 2016 and underwent knee surgery in October before returning for the stretch run.