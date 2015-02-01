Around the NFL

Seahawks' Cliff Avril (concussion), Jeremy Lane hurt

Published: Feb 01, 2015 at 11:01 AM

Cliff Avril became the second Seahawk to make a trip to the locker room for evaluation during the New England Patriots' 28-24 win over Seattle in Super Bowl XLIX.

The defensive end left late in the third quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the game with a concussion, the team announced. Avril had two tackles before he appeared to go helmet-to-helmet with New England's Brandon Bolden while trying to shed a block in the third quarter.

Avril joined nickel back Jeremy Lane on the Seahawks' injury report. Lane made the first big play of Super Bowl XLIX, intercepting a Tom Brady pass in Seattle's end zone in the first quarter. He suffered an arm injury at the end of the play, resulting in an arm cast and a cart ride to the locker room.

Lane also did not return.

The interception was Lane's first in his career. The fifth member of Seattle's notable secondary, Lane became the fourth Seattle defensive back to suffer an injury in the last two weeks. Safety Earl Thomas (shoulder), cornerback Richard Sherman (elbow) and safety Kam Chancellor (knee) all played with injuries.

Tharold Simon replaced Lane in the Seattle secondary. Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman took advantage of Simon on a third-down drag route, speeding past the defender while hauling in a pass good for a 23-yard gain.

Two plays later, Simon surrendered a touchdown completion to Patriots receiver Brandon LaFell on a quick slant.

Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower was also helped off the field after Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch scored on a 3-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter. He returned later in the quarter.

