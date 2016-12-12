Seahawks, Chiefs among contenders facing injury questions

The real question here, however, is pain tolerance and overall impact on Stafford's performance. He admitted to reporters after Sunday's win that the injury did affect his grip and velocity. He also should take a look at Oakland's Derek Carr to see how adverse weather conditions might hurt him. Carr, who is playing with a dislocated pinky finger on his throwing hand, recorded the worst game of the season in a 21-13 loss to Kansas City. (Carr was 17 for 41 for 117 yards and no touchdowns in a contest that was played in frigid weather.) Stafford only has to worry about one more game that could include chilly temperatures -- the Lionsplay the Giants in New Jersey next Sunday before traveling to Dallas and then hosting Green Bay in the regular-season finale -- but it's easier to play through an injury like that with the adrenaline flowing during the game when it initially happens. It will be a far more difficult task in the coming weeks.